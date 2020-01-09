The city of Las Vegas has contained a cyber attack — thwarting hackers who had compromised systems that triggered some service outages.

The breach was first noted early Tuesday.

No data was stolen or corrupted; city spokesman David Riggleman said the city does not know who was responsible, adding information technology staff reacted quickly to the intrusion after receiving an alert and were able to protect data.

“Thanks to our software security systems and fast action by our IT staff, we were fortunate to avoid what had the potential to be a devastating situation,” the city said in a statement, Computer Business Review reported.

In an earlier comment, Vegas officials hinted at a ransomware attack, the tech outlet reported.

Riggleman revealed Vegas faces about 279,000 attempts to breach its computer systems every month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Nearly 1,000 US government agencies, educational establishments and healthcare providers were hit by ransomware attacks in 2019, CBR reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.