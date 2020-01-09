Las Vegas police have released video of a brutal assault on a veteran that took place on a bus in December, hoping that someone can identify the attacker, according to The Associated Press.

The video shows a group of passengers riding a bus on Dec. 13. The veteran, a white male in what looks to be a blue vest and a white shirt, is sitting next to a black male in a blue hooded sweatshirt.

The black male puts his feet in the lap of the veteran. The veteran removes the man’s feet from his lap. Then the attacker stands up and punches the veteran in the face.

The veteran stands up and attempts to defend himself, but the attacker punches him in the face again, sending him to the ground with his hands over his eyes. The attacker then grabs his bag and walks out of view of the camera, presumably off the bus. No other passenger stepped in during the altercation.

The veteran has not been publicly identified. He is in his mid-60s and is a former U.S. Marine. The suspect is identified as a black male in his mid-30s.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the veteran had to have his right eye removed as a result of injuries sustained during the assault.

Surveillance video has played a key role in helping Las Vegas police catch suspects of violent crime. Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, a woman was seen on a doorbell camera being dragged by a man into a car against her will. Police said public release of the doorbell camera footage online aided them in making an arrest.

Bus security video helped secure the arrest of a Las Vegas woman who pushed a 74-year-old man face-first off a bus and killed him in March. She will face trial in May.

