During a press conference Wednesday, liberal Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) distractingly laughed and joked around while her colleague Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) discussed Americans who lost their lives during the Iraq War.

“We never solved any problems with AUMF, we left 4,000-plus, maybe even 4,400, dead, and over 60,000 who came back injured in some form, and the war never ended,” Lee said as Omar continued to laugh and chat with colleagues in the background.

“I recall the language in AUMF, it deals with hostilities in Iraq,” Lee continued. “It doesn’t deal with an incident or a dislike or someone in a car coming in from the airport. That is the danger of not acting and I do think with our leadership, meaning the leadership CPC, that will come together around specific answers.”

When it was Omar’s turn to speak, however, she became far more serious. She somberly noted how conversations of war often cause her to experience post traumatic stress disorder, a result of her childhood experience in war-torn Somalia.

“I feel ill a little bit because of everything that is taking place and I think every time I hear of conversations around war I find myself being stricken with PTSD,” Omar said.

Omar also used her time at the podium to condemn President Trump’s installment of “crippling” sanctions that are “starv[ing] the innocent people of Iran” and argued that since Trump took office he has been “goading Iran into war.”

Earlier in the day, Omar tweeted in response to Trump’s address to the nation following Tuesday’s Iranian missile strikes, saying the president’s newly announced sanctions on the Iranian regime made “no sense.”

“Sanctions are economic warfare,” she said. “You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response!”

Omar, despite apparently opposing sanctions on Iran, ardently supports sanctions on fellow Middle Eastern country, Israel, the United States’ strongest ally in the region.

This serves as one example of why she was recently voted 2019’s “Antisemite of the Year” by stopantisemitism.org.

She is a staunch supporter of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel, which intends to cripple Israel and de-legitimize Israel’s right to exist.