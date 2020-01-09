For days after Trump ordered the strike on global mass killer Qassem Soleimani, Democrats and the media heaped praise and adulation on the dead terrorist while fretting that the president had inaugurated World War 3. Perhaps “fretting” isn’t the right word. “Hoping” might be more apt.

And when Iran began launching missiles at our bases in Iraq, these same people assured us that the dreaded – or longed for – moment had finally arrived. But when that attack claimed no American casualties, caused little damage, and was revealed to be nothing but a symbolic face-saving measure by Iran, we were told that the benevolent Iranians were being “the adults in the room.” At every step, of course, no credit whatsoever was given to Donald Trump or the American military. They were painted as reckless bumblers at best (to paraphrase Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty), and nefarious assassins at worst (according to Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal’s characterization). Every step of the way, Democrats in Congress and their mouthpieces in the media were more than willing to propagandize on behalf of the Iranian government if it gave them an opportunity to land a blow against Trump. As always, “Oppose Trump At All Costs” is the motto. Even if it means openly siding with America’s sworn enemies.

This performance was disgraceful enough, but it hardly prepared us for Thursday’s development. It appears that Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane while attempting to launch rockets in the direction of our military bases in Iraq. This is a terrible tragedy and an additional moral outrage brought about by the Iranian regime’s steadfast disregard for human life. At least, that is how people with common sense and a love for America will see it. Democrats and the media are not burdened by either of those things, so, shockingly (well it should be shocking, anyway), they have placed the blame for Iran’s destruction of a commercial airliner on the United States and Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg declined to condemn our enemies for killing a plane-load of civilians and instead blamed “an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat.” Democratic Representative Jackie Speier called the tragedy “collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the President of the United States.” Various members of the media said that the plane had been caught in the “crossfire” between Iran and the US. Canadian media personalities called it an “unintended consequence” of Trump’s actions. Seth Abramson, never willing to a lose a Who’s The Biggest Hack contest, pointed the finger at both Trump and Sean Hannity, suggesting that the Iranian government may have been spooked by the cable news host’s broadcast on the night of the missile launch, prompting them to shoot down a plane in panic.

This is all nonsense, obviously. There was no “crossfire” because the United States was not returning fire. Trump has expressly declined to participate in a “military tit for tat,” as Buttigieg calls it. Trump ordered the strike on Soleimani because he was a dangerous terrorist who had killed many Americans and had, just days earlier, staged an assault on our embassy. The justified and lawful killing of war criminal in a war zone in Iraq on January 3 clearly did not cause a plane in Iran to crash on January 8. If Iran is too incompetent or reckless to launch missiles without running them into passenger airlines, the fault lies completely and totally with them. The missile strike was nothing but a face-saving gesture in the first place. That they blew up 176 civilians in an effort to soothe their bruised ego is only a further indictment of our enemy, not us.

I shouldn’t need to explain this, and I won’t. The media understands it. So do the Democrats. But they are both possessed of a pathological need to hate Trump and blame America at all costs and under all circumstances. Normally these antics can be shrugged off. But not this time. They are providing PR cover to a foreign enemy that has murdered an American, attacked our embassy, and now blown up a commercial aircraft, all in the span of a month. This is despicable bordering on treasonous. And it further demonstrates why Democrats can never be given control of the government. They do not have the interests of Americans at heart. They do not love our country. And we cannot trust them.