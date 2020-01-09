A Department of Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal has mostly finished without producing tangible results, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The investigation started after President Donald Trump and some GOP lawmakers raised concerns over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear agency and the Clinton Foundation. Huber was tapped by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into the issues.

When Matthew Whittaker became acting attorney general after Trump ousted Sessions in November 2018, Whittaker reportedly tried to push Huber to be more aggressive in his work, according to the Post.

Huber, however, felt he had looked at all he could and there was not much more to do, unnamed sources told the Post. The task has not formally concluded and no official notice has been sent to the Department of Justice or Congress, the Post reported.

“We didn’t expect much of it, and neither did he,” one unnamed source told the Post. “And as time went on, a lot of people just forgot about it.”

The Justice Department declined to comment to the Post.