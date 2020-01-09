In Wednesday, a scholar who worked as part of Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy advisory group on Iran slammed former President Obama for his laziness in helping the Iranian people who tried to start an uprising against the despotic Iranian regime in 2009. She also asserted of the Iranian people, “The Iranians are natural allies of the Americans. This is a sophisticated, educated population. They look to the West …”

Nazee Moinian, a native Iranian whose husband Joseph helped thousands of Iranians escape Iran after the 1979 Islamic revolution, served as a consultant at the Council of Foreign Relations, as HuffPo has noted. She served as a member of Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy advisory group on Iran, according to Asia Society and The Daily Mail. Appearing on Fox News’ The Story with host Martha MacCallum and journalist Lara Logan, she pointed out that the Iranian people are “natural allies of the Americans,” and that the people want the “blustering regime” of Iran to be held accountable for their repression of the Iranian people.

MacCallum stated, “So Nazee, you and I were talking before the podcast, and we talked about the sanctions, and the president ramped up the sanctions today. And I asked you, do the Iranian people, do they blame the United States for everything they can’t do, everything they don’t have? I understand you can’t use a credit card; it’s very stifling. Do they blame the U.S.?”

Moinian answered:

So in fact, they’re not. And that’s the irony of all this, the blustering regime rhetoric against America. The Iranians are natural allies of the Americans. This is a sophisticated, educated population. They look to the West; they see all the youth, the same education. Even sometimes not as educated as the Iranian counterparts and they have the lifestyle; they can afford an apartment; they can get married, they can move on. The Iranian counterparts are basically repressed; they don’t have an outlet for their dissenting voice; they don’t have a hope for the future. And it stands in stark contrast to Obama where he waited 11 days, 11 crucial days before he offered support in 2009 uprising to the Iranian people. I was telling you before in the podcast that we did beforehand, that the chants on the street of Iran, out of the 31 provinces, 29 of them erupted in protests. They are not death to America. They are holding the regime accountable for their misery. They’re saying, not Syria, not Lebanon, my life is only for Iran. So they know that the regime elite is cracking down on them. They know that this is not the regime that they bargained for in the revolution. And they want, as Lara said very aptly, they want the regime to be held accountable.

According to Investors Business Daily (IBD), the Obama Administration’s State Department claimed that the Iranian Green Party, which helped launch the uprising in 2009, “did not desire financial or other support,” because it “would discredit it in the eyes of the Iranian people.” Yet IBD reported that leaders of Iran’s Green Party wrote Obama a memo calling for help after the summer 2009 anti-government demonstrations, asserting, “So now, at this pivotal point in time, it is up to the countries of the free world to make up their mind. Will they continue on the track of wishful thinking and push every decision to the future until it is too late, or will they reward the brave people of Iran and simultaneously advance the Western interests and world peace.”