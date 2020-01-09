People from around the country who oppose war with Iran will speak out Thursday evening in a series of protests beginning around 5 p.m. local time.

The nationwide protests, organized by the progressive group MoveOn and dubbed No War With Iran: Day of Action, will also have a group convene on Capitol Hill around 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

“Trump’s reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians,” the event’s website stated. “The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated—millions of lives hang in the balance.”

The statement continued:

None of us will win, except politicians and corporations. Even more resources that our communities desperately need will be wasted on unnecessary violence. People in the United States and across the globe are tired of war—from the military families who have seen multiple generations serve in the same conflict to the Iranian, Iraqi, and Afghan families in the United States who worry for their loved ones back home. We’ve learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war. We will not be driven by lies into another war. We will not allow our Iranian-American and Muslim neighbors to be targeted by law enforcement. We will not be divided.

“We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump’s war with Iran,” the site added in conclusion.

Groups participating in the Capitol Hill protest, which is set to last one hour, include MoveOn, Win Without War, Indivisible, NIAC, and About Face.

