Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday is set to discuss the “status of impeachment inquiry” into President Trump.

The House is set to vote Thursday on a war powers resolution curbing Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval following rising tensions with the country.

Pelosi is also expected to address her plans to send articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial as the Speaker faces mounting pressure from members inside and outside her party.

