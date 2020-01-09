President Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally of 2020 in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday night.

The rally comes after days of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which appeared to ease on Wednesday after Trump announced that Tehran was “standing down” following its missile strike on air bases in Iraq housing U.S. and coalition forces on Tuesday.

It also comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she would send articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate “soon” and GOP leaders indicated the trial could begin next week.

The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m.

