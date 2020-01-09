Former Army Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavia gave an inspiring speech during his induction to the Pentagon hall of heroes.

Staff Sgt. Bellavi gave recognition to his fellow soldiers in other military branches for their dedication to work as a cohesive force against enemies of the U.S.



Staff Sgt. Bellavi also gave a unifying message for Americans while sending a warning message for enemies of the U.S.



WATCH:

The post WATCH: Powerful Speech From Medal Of Honor Recipient David Bellavia Goes Viral As Tensions With Iran Escalate appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.