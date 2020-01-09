Police stood by and watched while masked Antifa protesters physically and verbally assaulted BlazeTV contributor Elijah Schaffer during a protest Sunday in Seattle, Washington.

Schaffer, host of “Slightly Offens*ve,” was forcefully struck in the head when he attempted to stop a group of Antifa counterprotesters from grabbing a camera held by one of his producers. The protesters then surround Schaffer and his producer and barraged them with curses and threatening verbal abuse.

Watch the video Schaffer posted on Twitter below:

(Content warning: Strong language and violent content.)

Watch Slightly Offens*ve’s full length videos below. (Content warning: Strong language and violent content.)

Part 1: The Fall of Antifa [embedded content]

Part 2: Antifa Strikes Back​ [embedded content]

