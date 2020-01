(INQUIRER) A woman is growing “literal pubic hair” on her face after a skin graft from her groin was used to repair a dog-bite injury.

Crystal Coombs was bitten by a pit bull when she was 9 years old, she said on the reality TV show “Botched.” The program uploaded a clip from the episode with Coombs on its YouTube channel yesterday, Jan. 6.

The said TV series follows plastic surgeons Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as it tries to fix extreme procedures that went wrong.

Read the full story ›