President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night in Toledo, Ohio.

Internet sensation Jack Posobiec is attending the rally today and posted some AMAZING VIDEO from outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The crowds started lining up to see President Trump 11 hours early!

Look at This Line!

Trump supporters lined up in Toledo 11 hours before rally tonight pic.twitter.com/avKxKgNm5Y — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2020

And supporters were camped out 20 hours in the cold before the Trump rally tonight!

Trump supporters camped out in Toledo 20 hours before rally begins pic.twitter.com/buwIhBbniN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2020

It should be an exciting night in Toledo!

JUST ANNOUNCED: #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, January 9th! Join us at the Huntington Center with fellow patriots to celebrate America and @realDonaldTrump policies keeping it great. Register for tickets: https://t.co/h8IBCIHmdJ pic.twitter.com/ka3dfCCtxm — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) December 23, 2019

