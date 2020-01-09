https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/wow-trump-supporters-camp-out-20-hours-early-massive-line-forms-11-hours-before-toledo-trump-rally-tonight-amazing-video/

President Trump is holding a rally Thursday night in Toledo, Ohio.

Internet sensation Jack Posobiec is attending the rally today and posted some AMAZING VIDEO from outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

The crowds started lining up to see President Trump 11 hours early!

Look at This Line!

And supporters were camped out 20 hours in the cold before the Trump rally tonight!

It should be an exciting night in Toledo!

The post WOW! Trump Supporters Camp Out 20 Hours Early! — MASSIVE LINE forms 11 Hours before Toledo Trump Rally Tonight! — AMAZING VIDEO by Jack Posobiec! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...