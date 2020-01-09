The announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become more independent from the Royal Family as they pursue their own financial interests in the United States has angered portions of the British public, who now demand that the couple renounce their royal titles completely instead of trying to have their cake and eat it too.

“You can’t be one foot in, one foot out,” Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat member of parliament, told the DailyMail, as reported by Fox News. “You are either a member of the royal family or you are not. [Prince Harry] should give the money back spent on Frogmore Cottage and pay himself for the jets between the UK and America. And pay for his security.”

“If they want to have financial independence, no one would quibble with that. But the announcement they made was really sketchy,” another member, who wished to remain anonymous, told the site.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy group Republic, told Daily Mail that the couple must choose: all or nothing. “They can’t have it both ways – keeping the perks but not wanting to stay and do the work,” he said.

“[Harry & Meghan] would have had more sympathy, and our full support, if they had renounced their titles, immediately given up any claim to public funding and said they wanted to live private lives in North America,” Republic said on Twitter.

The average British citizen equally appears none-too-pleased by the sudden change of pace and voiced their disapproval out loud.

“I think their plans for independent living hinge on them being able to monetise their titles,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Go have a wonderful free life in Canada and get booed when you come back to good old blighty? You can’t have your cake and eat it,” said another user.

“This isn’t stepping back, it’s stepping forward. With greed and enormous egos it’s all about them,” said another.

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Kim Janssen bluntly stated, “Renounce your titles, you cowards”:

Harry and Meghan say they want to spend more of their time in North America — whether that means the U.S., Canada, or some combination thereof — beyond the prying eyes of the British media. As an English expat, I can’t blame them for that. But if they don’t want to be singled out by the media, they shouldn’t seek special treatment based on an accident of birth. Harry and Meghan, have the courage of your convictions. Renounce your snobby, stupid titles and live like the rest of us.

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised that they would be paying for their own private travel, Baker noted that the British taxpayer will still be footing the bill for their security, the cost of which the U.K. government does not disclose.

“No breakdown of security costs is available as disclosure of such information could compromise the integrity of these arrangements and affect the security of the individuals protected,” says the U.K. government website. “It is long-established policy not to comment upon the protective security arrangements and their related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences.”