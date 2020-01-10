Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen were among several people detained during a climate change protest organized by Jane Fonda on Capitol Hill on Friday.

The demonstrations were all part of Fonda’s “Fire Drill Fridays” protest series that the actress has been putting on in D.C. for the last few months. The weekly events have been on the subject of climate change with a heavy focus on supporting the Green New Deal introduced in Congress last year.

Following a staged rally on the lawn of the Capitol Building, protesters climbed the building’s steps. Shortly after, protesters were told by United States Capitol Police officers that those who didn’t get off the steps and move outside a security perimeter established on the scene would be arrested. Those who remained were taken one-by-one into police custody as other demonstrators and reporters looked on from several yards away.

TMZ has close up footage of the two actors being taken into custody.

At the rally before the arrests took place, Phoenix encouraged those in attendance to help the environment by changing what they eat, saying that “the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change.”

“There are things I can’t avoid,” the “Joker” star said. “I flew a plane here today, or last night rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits.”

Sheen gave a passionate speech in which he told the crowd: “We are called to find something in our lives worth fighting for, something that unites the will of the spirit with the work of the flesh, something that can help us lift up this nation and all its people to that place where the heart is without fear.”

This was not Sheen’s first time being detained by police over a political demonstration. He was famously arrested back in the 1987 at a protest against nuclear testing. While discussing activism in a 2009 speech, Sheen that he had been arrested 66 times, including for trespass at a nuclear facility in 2007.

Friday’s protest was the last such event in Washington, D.C. —at least for the time being — as Fonda will have to go back to California to shoot the final season of her Netflix show, “Grace and Frankie,” an event organizer explained on stage. While Fonda has been arrested at previous events, she did not join the others in being arrested on Friday.

In the crowd at the event there were several demonstrators holding protest signs, and some people even showed up in costume.