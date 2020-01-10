The Trump administration and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have reportedly made significant progress on a deal for federal aid to help shelter the homeless, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.

It comes after phone calls involving Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Garcetti and Kathryn Barger, the Los Angeles County supervisor.

Garcetti remarked about the talks in a Wednesday tweet. He wrote: “Appreciate conversation w/ @Secretary Carson @HUDgov & @KathrynBarger on the necessity of federal investment in confronting the homelessness crisis.

“We want to work w/ all levels of government on humane & last solutions & look forward to running discussion into real progress.”

The deal would provide federal funds and land to help in sheltering both the city’s and county’s homeless population, the newspaper said.

Last month President Donald Trump had tweeted: “California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records.”

He said if the governors are unable to handle the situation, they must call and “politely” ask for help.”

On Thursday, Garcetti sent a letter to both Carson and Trump asking for federal help.

“I write to request federal assistance that would aid Los Angeles with the urgent work that our city is doing to move our unhoused neighbors into shelter, build permanent housing, and supply the services they need to stay housed for good,” he said in the letter. “I appreciate the federal resources that Secretary Carson offered yesterday.”