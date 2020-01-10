President Trump joined Laura Ingraham Friday for his first sitdown interview after the Iranian regime’s missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

During the discussion Laura asked the president about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments on the new sanctions on Iran being a form “economic warfare.”

Ilhan supporter sanctions on Israel but not the sanctions on America’s enemy Iran.

Ilhan Omar defended her Jew-hating comments today.

This makes no sense. Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran. You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal. This is not a measured response! https://t.co/sGWtwXuNDT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 8, 2020

President Trump slammed Omar and her buddies in the Squad.

President Trump: She hates Israel. She hates Jewish people. You just have to take a look at her rhetoric. It’s incredible what’s happened to the Democrats in Congress. They used to be supportive of Israel. Today they’re supportive of her. And Tlaib, that’s another real winner. Tlaib and AOC, AOC who knows nothing. Poor student. Poor everything and then she comes and she talks about the Green New Deal and all these poor fools say, “Oh, isn’t it wonderful!”

