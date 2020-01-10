https://www.westernjournal.com/ap-spiritual-guru-marianne-williamson-ends-2020-white-house-bid/
Andrew Harnik / APDemocratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at a the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on, Jan. 9, 2020. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

By AP Reports
Published January 10, 2020 at 11:00am

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins.

Williamson said she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

In a post on her website, Williamson said, “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”

She has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

Williamson laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks.

People had a lot to say about her departure from the race on social media.

Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

