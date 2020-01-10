Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has refused to donate any of her large fundraising haul to the Democratic House campaign group, instead choosing to help fund progressive primary challengers, Fox News reports.

“For me personally, I’m not paying D-trip dues,” Ocasio-Cortez told the network, referring to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, adding that she has a “myriad of reasons.”

“One, I don’t agree with the policy around blacklisting groups that help progressive candidates,” she said, referring to the DCCC’s tactic of trying to squeeze out vendors who support Democrat primary challengers. “I think we need to evolve as a party and make room for that.”

She added, “I want to help frontline members by putting that money straight into their pocket.”

“Sometimes the question comes: ‘Do you want to be in a majority or do you want to be in the minority?'” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., told Fox News after he was asked about the congresswoman’s position. “And do you want to be part of a team?”

DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos dismissed questions about Ocasio-Cortez’ stance, saying that the DCCC has raised record funds anyway.

“That’s always up to individual members so I guess I don’t think about it one way or another,” Bustos said. “We’re raising record amounts of money from our members.”