On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told TMZ that due to the effects of climate change people her age were “stressed” about having children.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, this is our future because I think for us the stakes are so high. I’m going to live in a world that is fundamentally altered by climate change. So is Greta, so is every young person. You know, if you are pretty much under the — first of all, we’re seeing it now. Like, we’re living through this right now. We’re experiencing it right now. But especially if you are under 50 years old, if you’re under 40, 30, you know, 20, the younger you are, the more of our lives and our futures are going to be impacted by this.”

She added, “Even people my age are stressed and have anxiety about having kids just because we want to make sure that we’re bringing our kids into a healthy world, into a stable future. And you shouldn’t ever have to be anxious about that. We need to be advocating for a safe future for all of us.”

