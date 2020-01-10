Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is refusing to pay her dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, instead saying that she will funnel money directly to Democrats who are facing tough races.

When asked by the Hill if she would be paying her dues, the controversial far-left Congresswoman replied “I don’t think so.” She has long been outspoken against the DCCC being biased against more progressive candidates.

On Friday, Fox News reported that she will not be paying up, which has upset some of her Democrat peers.

“Sometimes the question comes: ‘Do you want to be in a majority or do you want to be in the minority?’ ” Democrat Rep. Gregory Meeks told Fox News. “And do you want to be part of a team?”

Ocasio-Cortez, once a longshot candidate, has become a fundraising powerhouse with the progressive left. In the third-quarter of 2019, she raised the most out of any House Democrat — even Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Hill reports that her most recent federal filing revealed that she raised more than $1.4 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

“I’m happy to support some incumbents, but it’s not just a blanket rule,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a comment to Fox.

The dues that she is expected to pay to the DCCC come out to roughly $250,000 for the 2020 campaign season.

“We are trying to raise the equivalent of my dues directly to other members,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Hill.

The post AOC Refuses to Pay Her $250,000 Dues to House Democratic Campaign Arm appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.