Former U.S Attorney Preet Bharara said comments by Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., about Democrats’ reactions to the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani have hit a new low.

Bharara made his remarks in an open letter to Collins posted by CNN on Friday.

“You are not my congressman, and while I am ever thankful for that fact, after seeing your performance on Fox News on Wednesday night, I’m not sure you are fit to be anyone’s congressman,” he said. “Specifically, I saw you blithely assert on national television that Democrats ‘are in love with terrorists. We see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families.’”

“No American is ‘in love’ with terrorists or ‘mourns’ the death of that Iranian general on an airstrip in Baghdad. Many of us do, however, mourn the death of decency, honesty and reason here at home.”

He claimed Collins should know better.

“You are not a talk radio host or a carnival barker,” Bharara said. “You are a pastor, an attorney and a sitting member of Congress.

“To utter such garbage, which you know to be false and defamatory, goes against all the training and teaching you must have received. But you got your cheap shot across, and perhaps that’s all that matters to you.”

Bharara added that “we need our leaders to do better than lazy trash talk.”

And he said: “You were elected to lead. Please give it a try.”