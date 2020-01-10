The Associated Press reported that Iranian State TV says the country “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian airplane because of ‘human error.’

176 people were killed, including approximately 63 Canadians.

The Democrats immediately blamed President Trump for the jetliner being shot down, so when will they apologize?

Associated Press reported:

Iranian state TV, citing a military statement, says the country ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 aboard. The statement came Saturday morning. It blames “human error” for the shootdown. The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces. Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

A Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 176 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran.

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

And photos of the Ukrainian flight show shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.

