The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al Said, died on Friday at the age of 79 after a recent battle with health problems, according to Oman state media.

The New York Times reported that Qaboos had championed an independent and non-alignment foreign policy agenda, which “gave Oman a role akin to a Middle Eastern Switzerland, where foes battling each other elsewhere could meet for quiet talks.”

“He became a rare leader who maintained ties with a wide range of powers that hated one another, including Iran, Israel, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen,” The Times reported. “A few years [after 2011], he brought the two foes together again by hosting covert talks between Iran and the Obama administration that paved the way for an international agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.”

Reuters reported that a “1996 statute says the ruling family will choose a successor within three days of the throne becoming vacant” and that if the ruling family fails then “council of military and security officials, supreme court chiefs and heads of the two consultative assemblies will put in power the person whose name has been secretly written by the sultan in a sealed letter.”

Journalist Yashar Ali noted the significance of Qaboos’ death, writing on Twitter, “One week after the death of Qasem Suleimani…this is a significant event. Both Iranian and American leaders will be at his funeral. This is a major event because Oman has been an island (not literally) of tranquility in the Middle-East and the Sultan was one of the few people who could mediate between the US and Iran.”

“The reason this is a bigger deal now is tensions are at an all time high with the US and Iran,” Ali added. “If he had died a year ago, it would have been a major moment (he’s been in power for 50 years), but not as significant as this.”

