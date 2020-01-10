On the same night the United States took out al-Quds leader Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport the US carried out another secret mission to take out another Iranian al-Quds leader in operating in Yemen.

The strike targeting Abdul Reza Shahlai did not result in his death.

As the people starve in Iran the regime continues to fund terror acts across the US.

Abdul Reza Shahlai was also involved in the plot to kill the Saudi Ambassador on US soil in Washington DC.

There is a $15 million reward for Abdul Reza Shahlai offered by the US State Department for imfornation on his location or activities.

الحرس الثوري الإيراني ارتكب بحق شعب #اليمن ابشع الفظائع. واليوم نقول لمجرمهم الاكبر يا عبدالرضا شهلایی الطمه يعرفك وغضب الشعب اليمني يلحقك، ونعلن عن مكافأة💰 قيمتها 15 مليون دولار أمريكي لمن يعطينا معلومات عن مواقع أنشطته في اليمن.

واتساب: 2022941037 1+

تليجرام: RFJ_Arabic_bot@ pic.twitter.com/2CtbOSbTYL — Rewards for Justice (@Rewards4Justice) December 5, 2019

The Washington Post reported:

On the day the U.S. military killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad, U.S. forces carried out another top secret mission against a senior Iranian military official in Yemen, according to U.S. officials. The strike targeting Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander in Iran’s elite Quds Force who has been active in Yemen, did not result in his death, according to four U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The unsuccessful operation may indicate that the Trump administration’s killing of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani last week was part of a broader operation than previously explained, raising questions about whether the mission was designed to cripple the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or solely to prevent an imminent attack on Americans as originally stated. U.S. military operations in Yemen, where a civil war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, are shrouded in secrecy. U.S. officials said the operation against Shahlai remains highly classified, and many declined to offer details other than to say it failed.

The post BREAKING: On Same Night as Soleimani Strike US Also Targeted Iranian Al-Quds Leader in Yemen! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.