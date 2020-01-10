https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-pelosi-to-send-sham-articles-of-impeachment-to-senate-next-week/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday she will finally transmit her sham Articles of Impeachment over to the US Senate next week — Wednesday at the earliest.

Pelosi caved to Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told senators during a closed-door caucus lunch on Thursday to expect the impeachment trial to begin next week.

Americans are tired of this woman’s political stunts.

The post BREAKING: Pelosi Caves to McConnell – Will Send Sham Articles of Impeachment to Senate Next Week appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...