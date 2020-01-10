Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday she will finally transmit her sham Articles of Impeachment over to the US Senate next week — Wednesday at the earliest.

.@SpeakerPelosi announces she will transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate next week. Probably Wednesday at the earliest. That could mean a trial the week that @realDonaldTrump is scheduled to be in Davos. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 10, 2020

Pelosi caved to Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told senators during a closed-door caucus lunch on Thursday to expect the impeachment trial to begin next week.

Americans are tired of this woman’s political stunts.

The majority of Americans are tired of @SpeakerPelosi‘s political stunt. Even Democrats! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/vLplXqdSLM — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) January 10, 2020

Shoutout to every journo today struggling to spin Pelosi completely caving to McConnell as her being a boss lady — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 10, 2020

