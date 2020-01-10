Earlier this week top Trump officials in the State Department, Defense and CIA held a private briefing with congressional members on the Soleimani attack. The briefing included evidence of an imminent attack by Soleimani operatives on US assets in the Middle East.

Following the briefing far left Rep. Pramila Jayapal accused President Trump of “recklessly” “assassinating” the world’s top terrorist Soleimani.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: “President Trump recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani. He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.” pic.twitter.com/htYowEvXOM — The Hill (@thehill) January 8, 2020

Democrat Amy Klobucher joined her fellow Democrats questioning Iranian terror leader’s Solemani’s death. Klobucher said she heard nothing in the private briefing this week that there was an imminentthreat to US interests in the region.

VIDEO – @amyklobuchar on Soleimani: We Didn’t Hear Anything Specific that There Was an Imminent Threat https://t.co/TZqaRJxhyZ — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) January 10, 2020

On Friday Secretary of State confirmed that Democrats lied about the briefing.

This was brutal!

Unfortunately, we still have a mainstream media whose entire purpose is to bring down Trump with their fake news rather than report the truth.

