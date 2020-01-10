Leading Democrats speak in unison over President Trump’s decision to order the termination of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani after he reported for work in Baghdad this week (Washington Free Beacon supercuts video below). TDS runs deep, but (to borrow the Dems’ preferred locution on this issue) they seem to object in principle. God help us when they return to power and with deep thoughts behind their appeasement of the mullahs, the financing of their objectives with pallets of cash, the restoration of the fake nuclear deal, and the abasement of our nation before them. Death to America, indeed.
Buts of the Democratic Party
