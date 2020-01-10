A laboratory in California has identified a possible clue to the link between the popular heartburn medication ranitidine, which is the generic form of Zantac, and cancer, which the Food and Drug Administration warned about in September.

The FDA announced in a public statement that a chemical with a “probable” chance of causing cancer was found in ranitidine, which is available by prescription and over-the-counter. The chemical was identified as N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, a kind of nitrosamine.

Emery Pharma in California chemist Ron Najafi told “CBS This Morning” on Friday that he and his team have found a clue.

“What we found out was that NDMA is being generated as a result of heating of ranitidine,” he said.

The lab studied the effect that heat has on ranitidine over a period of 12 days, and found that when the drug was heated to a temperature of 158 degrees, the level of NDMA rose from 25 nanograms to 142 nanograms, above the daily acceptable limit of 96 nanograms determined by the FDA.

“So if someone were to keep their ranitidine, Zantac, in their car for example and in the middle of summertime, that product is going to get heated up and it’s going to generate this compound,” Najafi said. “So NDMA in this case… is not an impurity in the drug, it’s being formed from the drug itself.”

He added that prolonged heat exposure during shipping is a potential hazard for the drug.

“It does appear when ranitidine is heated significantly that there is conversion into some NDMA can form, however these are pretty high temperatures, so the question about whether ranitidine would need to be kept cold to keep it from converting, is something that still hasn’t been answered,” the FDA’s head of drug evaluation and research Dr. Janet Woodcock told CBS.