California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Friday when he unveiled his new budget proposal that he will put money toward animal shelters with the goal of becoming a no-kill state.

“We want to be a no-kill state,” Newsom said according to the Sacramento Bee.

Newsom’s budget, for fiscal years 2020-2021, would give $50 million to the University of California Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program so that it could create a new grant program for animal shelters.

The ultimate goal is to help local shelters and “achieve the state’s policy goal that no adoptable or treatable dog or cat should be euthanized,” the budget summary reads.

Delaware became the first no-kill state last year, a designation given once a state reaches a save rate of 90 percent or above in its shelters. Michigan was also designated a no-kill state in 2019.

The proposal is part of an expansive budget plan by Newsom that aims to create more green jobs and address homelessness.

Newsom’s $222 billion proposal includes a call for more than $1 billion in new spending to get homeless families into temporary or permanent shelters. It also requests another $1 billion over four years to prevent, track and fight fires after devastating wildfire seasons ravaged the state this past year.

The budget also calls for $12 billion over five years to take on climate change.