(KFBK NEWS) Governor Gavin Newsom’s California budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes health care for 27,000 older low-income illegal immigrants. The Democratic governor says the immigrants would have to be Medicaid-eligible to get the money.

Newsom is also proposing to provide $20,000 stipends for teachers who teach at underperforming schools in low-income areas for four years. That proposal would take up $100 million of the state’s budget.

“Despite the progress we’ve made, there are deep, structural challenges that threaten our state’s future and demand our urgent attention. These problems — our widespread affordability crisis, expanding homelessness crisis and catastrophic wildfires — have been decades in the making and won’t be fixed overnight,” Newsom said.

