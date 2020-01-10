On Thursday Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats passed a war powers resolution seeking to limit President Trump’s military actions against Iran in a 224 to 194 vote.

Democrats are outraged after President Trump killed the world’s number one top terrorist last week Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

This was just the latest proposal by Democrats to harass and abuse the American President.

It is all they have accomplished since taking over the House of Representatives in 2019.

Now there is video of Pelosi the hypocrite cheering executive military action when Obama was president and he was bombing LIBYA without congressional approval.

Today Libya is a failed state where they sell slaves at market.



Pelosi was OK with this.

Via John Cardillo:

.@SpeakerPelosi on executive military action when Obama was POTUS, Reporter: “Madame Leader you’re saying that the president did not need authorization initially, and still does not need any authorization from Congress on Libya?” Pelosi: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/7VqytZEC2O — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 10, 2020

