(CHRISTIAN TODAY) Late last year, Chick-fil-A announced it would change its charitable giving strategy, investing larger amounts in a few select charities as opposed to funding a wide array of organizations. This decision came after years of pressure on the fast-food chain from LGBT bullies who condemned groups like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as “anti-gay” because of their orthodox Christian stances on sexuality.

In a letter sent last month but widely publicized on Wednesday, CEO Dan Cathy said he regretted “inadvertently” discrediting the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes by seeming to cave to LGBT activists when the company’s intention was merely to restructure its charitable giving.

“As you have seen, recently we announced changes to our giving strategy at the Chick-fil-A Foundation. These changes were made to better focus on hunger, homelessness and education,” Cathy wrote. “We understand how some thought we were abandoning our longstanding support of faith-based organizations. We inadvertently discredited several outstanding organizations that have effectively served communities for years.”

