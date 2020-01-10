The Civil Partnership Act of 2004 extended to same-sex duos in the United Kingdom the rights and privileges of being married.

Now, some 15 years later, male-female couples are being granted the same.

The British Parliament allowed civil partnerships to be formalized beginning Dec. 31, 2019.

“One such couple is Julie and Keith from West Yorkshire, the couple met more than 30 years ago on New Year’s Eve and will now be able to enjoy the security and legal certainty that others enjoy through marriage,” the government said.

They told the Government Equality Office: “We are so thrilled to be able to finally have a civil partnership. After more than three decades together, we can’t think of a better way to solidify our union.

“Now, we can celebrate our love with the same legal and financial security as other couples, in a new, modern and inclusive way, making our anniversary extra special.”

Couples in civil partnerships enjoy tax relief, exemption from inheritance tax and joint parental responsibilities.

The government explained, “Civil partnerships are not intended to compete with marriage but rather to provide an alternative option for those couples who do not wish to marry but want legal certainty and stability for their families.”

The Christian Institute said the change was made because the courts ruled that restrictions banning opposite-sex couples from civil partnerships were unfair.

The report estimated about 84,000 male-female couples will become civil partners this year.

“Heterosexual civil partnerships have been described as ‘marriage-lite,'” the report said.

“The problem with heterosexual civil partnerships is that it’s very much a low-commitment alternative to marriage,” said Simon Calvert, the deputy director of the Christian Institute. “You don’t have to pledge to stay together for the rest of your life, and it’s easier to get out of.”