A number of college students at Georgetown University were apparently both “disgusted” and “devastated” by the killing of Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

What are the details?

Campus Reform’s Eduardo Neret visited the Washington, D.C., university to gauge students’ reactions on last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani.

An overwhelming majority told Neret that they disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani.

Some of those students even said they felt sorry for Iranians in the wake of the terrorist’s sudden death.

Here are some of the more interesting responses to Soleimani’s death:

“I was shocked and kind of immediately disgusted … that Trump had done that.”

“It was very devastating for me … my family was very devastated.”

“The United States has a history of violence against non-white people … [the U.S. acted] in the interest of white supremacy.”

“There’s a lot of … sentimental feelings going on and I want to be able to, like, empathize with that. … I want to be there for the people who I guess loved this general, but also, like, I really don’t know how bad he is.”

“I think that most decisions that the U.S. government makes are based on their allegiance to white supremacy and white supremacist issues.”

“I certainly feel for the Iranian people.”

“The American people are not innocent. … [This] really requires an apology.”

“I don’t think the U.S. should have a ‘hitman’ type presence.”

[embedded content]

Students “devastated” and “disgusted” by Soleimani strike, sympathize with Iranians over his death



www.youtube.com

