Rep. Doug CollinsDouglas (Doug) Allen CollinsDuckworth slams Collins’s comments: ‘I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists’ Judd Apatow urges Georgia voters to get rid of Doug Collins after ‘terrorists’ comment Rep. Collins says Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists,’ ‘mourn Soleimani’ MORE (R-Ga.) apologized Friday for saying that Democrats are “in love with terrorists” earlier in the week.

The top GOP lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee also said that his colleagues across the aisle “mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families.”

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Collins tweeted, adding in a following tweet that his comment was “in response to a question about the War Powers Resolution being introduced in the House and House Democrats’ attempt to limit the president’s authority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week. (1/5) — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 10, 2020

Collins, a staunch supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE, was firmly opposed to the War Powers Resolution that was passed largely along party lines in the House on Thursday. The bill would prohibit the president from using military action against Iran unless Congress approves or the country is facing “imminent armed attack.”

The War Powers debate stems from a U.S. airstrike authorized by Trump that killed Iran’s top military commander, Qassem Soleimani, last week in Baghdad. The attack caused tensions between the countries to skyrocket, with Iran promising a proportional retaliatory strike.

On Tuesday, Iran launched a missile strike at two Iraqi military bases that house U.S. troops. No American casualties were reported in the attack.

Democratic lawmakers argued that killing Soleimani was an act of war, pushing the U.S. closer to a full-fledged conflict with Iran. Under the War Powers Resolution, the president can only send the country to war if Congress passes a declaration of war.

The White House has cited the 2002 Iraq Resolution, which authorized former President George H.W. Bush to take military action against Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi government.

Democrats, and a couple of conservative Republicans, were less than satisfied with the briefing they received on the rationale regarding the president’s decision to take out Soleimani.