Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsHouse passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran Kaine revises Trump Iran war resolution as he courts GOP support The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi says impeachment articles coming ‘soon’ as pressure builds MORE (R-Maine) on Friday said that she is working with a group of Republican senators to allow for both President Trump Donald John TrumpProfessor fired for Facebook post suggesting Iran should tweet out list of American cultural sites to threaten NY judge denies Trump request to dismiss lawsuit by E. Jean Carroll Rep. Omar: ‘War trauma never leaves you’ MORE‘s legal team and the House managers to be able to call witnesses during the impeachment trial.

Collins told the Bangor Daily News that she is working with a “fairly small” group of senators to ensure that an initial resolution on the trial rules allows for witnesses.

“I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for both the House and the president’s counsel if they choose to do so,” she said.

Collins declined to say how many Republicans she is working with, but argued that her colleagues should be “completely open to calling witnesses.”

The initial resolution that set out the process for former President Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial did not include a deal on calling specific witnesses. Instead, it laid out how Clinton’s legal team and House managers could ask for witnesses as part of the trial.

The 1999 rules specified that after an initial phase of the trial, which included opening arguments from both sides and questions from senators, it would be “in order to make a motion to subpoena witnesses and/or to present any evidence not in the record.”

A second resolution that passed along party lines during the 1999 trial subpoenaed three witnesses for closed-door depositions.

Senate Republicans are currently negotiating the specifics of the rules for Trump’s trial after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane On The Money: USMCA vote held up as committees review deal | Trump legislation added .7T to debt: watchdog | 97 percent of CFOs expect downturn | Trump says ‘phase two’ China deal could come after election Senate GOP resolution calls Pelosi’s impeachment delay a ‘flagrant violation’ MORE (R-Ky.) said he had the votes to start the trial without a deal on specific witnesses.

Collins has backed that model. While she’s described herself as “open” to calling witnesses, she’s repeatedly argued that a decision on who, if anyone, should testify should wait until mid-trial.

Collins is viewed as a key swing vote in the impeachment trial. Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to compel the administration to hand over Ukraine-related documents and to call witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonJohn Bolton and Iran are the wild cards at Trump’s Senate trial North Korean nuclear threat is here Trump signals White House would try to restrict Bolton testimony MORE and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyPressure building on Pelosi over articles of impeachment Democratic senators growing impatient with Pelosi on impeachment The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump says Iran ‘standing down’ after missile strike MORE.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump slams Democrats for criticism over strike on Iranian general Overnight Defense: House passes measure to limit Trump on Iran | Pelosi vows vote to end 2002 war authorization | Officials believe Iran accidentally shot down passenger plane House passes measure seeking to limit Trump on Iran MORE (D-Calif.) announced on Friday that the House would send over the articles of impeachment next week, paving the way for the Senate to start its trial.