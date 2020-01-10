http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/H4TPVaEa4fY/

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Thursday hinted that critiques of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) dance moves are rooted in sexism.

Warren busted a move to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” during a rally featuring Julián Castro (D) on Tuesday — the same night as Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops — as excited supporters cheered her on. Her awkward moves drew a flurry of remarks from users on social media, prompting Booker to rush to her defense.

“I know your terrible advisers told you to be more relatable and dance but really the trick is just being your authentic self. No more no less,” Kyle Kulinski, co-founder of the Justice Democrats wrote:

“Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes,” Booker said, hinting that critics’ remarks are rooted, at least in part, in sexism:

Booker’s take drew a variety of responses — some praised him for standing against sexism, while others accused him of needlessly pandering:

This is not the first time Warren has busted a move to “Respect” at a campaign rally. She also danced to the tune during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, in August.

