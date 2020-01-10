Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Thursday hinted that critiques of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) dance moves are rooted in sexism.

Warren busted a move to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” during a rally featuring Julián Castro (D) on Tuesday — the same night as Iran’s missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops — as excited supporters cheered her on. Her awkward moves drew a flurry of remarks from users on social media, prompting Booker to rush to her defense.

“I know your terrible advisers told you to be more relatable and dance but really the trick is just being your authentic self. No more no less,” Kyle Kulinski, co-founder of the Justice Democrats wrote:

I know your terrible advisers told you to be more relatable and dance but really the trick is just being your authentic self. No more no less @ewarren pic.twitter.com/iNSagQhqZH — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 9, 2020

Elizabeth Warren: “We are on the brink of war with Iran.” Also Elizabeth Warren: *dances like she’s the Indian from the Village People* https://t.co/zXDztUFKJx — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) January 8, 2020

warren’s rain dance still needs some work pic.twitter.com/23R6wtJ4zH — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) January 8, 2020

“Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes,” Booker said, hinting that critics’ remarks are rooted, at least in part, in sexism:

Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth’s dance moves and not my dad jokes https://t.co/SUsyIQDlPZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 9, 2020

Booker’s take drew a variety of responses — some praised him for standing against sexism, while others accused him of needlessly pandering:

Actually I trolled your dad jokes too. As well as your being the #1 recipient of big pharma money. But yeah just accuse me of sexism it must make you feel good! https://t.co/KvVSZNHm1f — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 9, 2020

0-2% Polling Corey Booker: people who ignore my campaign & my jokes are sexist. Weird message from a feminist ally! — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 9, 2020

Cory Booker remains a candidate who leads with integrity and honesty even in regards to those competing against him. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 9, 2020

If you think people aren’t also making fun of you neoliberal public school-privatizing sellout and your awful cringeworthy dad jokes, then you’re even more oblivious than I realized — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 9, 2020

This is not the first time Warren has busted a move to “Respect” at a campaign rally. She also danced to the tune during a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, in August.