Stocks rose to record highs on Friday despite weaker-than-expected jobs data as Wall Street concluded a volatile week chalk full of geopolitical concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 48 points higher, or 0.2% to break above 29,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

Pfizer shares rose 1.7% to lead the Dow’s gains. Health care and tech were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500, climbing 0.5% each.

The U.S. economy added 145,000 jobs in December. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the U.S. economy to have added 160,000 jobs in December.

Wages also disappointed, growing by just 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Economists had forecast a gain of 3.1%. December was also the first month since July 2018 that wages grew by less than 3% from the year before.

“The December jobs report was a little softer than expected but not so much so as to stoke big worries about the US consumer and the health of the overall economy,” said Alec Young, director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. “Although both readings were slightly below expectations and the recent trend, neither is overly alarming by itself.”

Stocks hit record highs on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the U.S. decreased. The move higher put the major averages on track for solid weekly gains after a volatile week of trading.