Stocks rose on Friday, sending major stock indexes to new all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly hit 29,000 for the first time.

The weaker than expected jobs report did little to diminish investor enthusiasm for stocks.

The gains on Friday morning were not all that large but with the stock market already at record highs, small gains are enough to break into record valuations. The Dow rose just two-tenths of a percentage point, with similar gains for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

The biggest gainer on the Dow was Pfizer. The two best performing sectors in the S&P 500 were health care and technology.