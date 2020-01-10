(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) The lightning American drone strike which killed the Iranian terror master Qasem Soleimani Jan. 3 in Baghdad is without any doubt the biggest win against terrorism for the United States. That includes killing both al-Qaida’s Osama bin Laden and Islamic State’s Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Indeed, Iran’s Soleimani was instrumental in so many terror operations around the world in the past 25 years. While the West should have been ecstatic at the passing of a man that had directly and indirectly killed hundreds of thousands of people, including during the Syrian war, Europe’s overall reaction was one of criticism of its American ally. In contrast, when Iran struck bases in Iraq used by American forces Tuesday, the reaction in Europe was much more timid and the E.U. did not condemn Iran’s strikes.

First, it is important to note that the Iranian regime has been at war with the West since it came to power in 1979, and that countries such as France and the United Kingdom have directly suffered casualties at the hands of Tehran. After swallowing 40 years of terror attacks, kidnappings, without any real retaliation from the West, the American strike against Soleimani was the first answer.

