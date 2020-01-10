FBI Director Chris Wray announced that the FBI’s response to their FISA Abuse and extensive spying on the Trump campaign.

The agency sent out a very serious training video.

And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

Wray released a statement on Friday.



They really want Americans to hate them.

Techno Fog reported:

FBI Replies to FISA Court order on FISA Abuse: more training and paperwork Wray: I sent a video to the FBI to tell them how serious I am 🤡 No mention of discipline And- there is a sealed(?) filing re: FBI atty Clinesmith (altered evidence) Full doc: https://t.co/VBoweMZq3p pic.twitter.com/83Qm94XaZq — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2020

