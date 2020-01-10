https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/fbi-director-wray-announces-agency-is-sending-out-a-training-video-in-response-to-fisa-abuse-and-spying-on-trump-but-no-discipline-for-criminal-acts/

FBI Director Chris Wray announced that the FBI’s response to their FISA Abuse and extensive spying on the Trump campaign.
The agency sent out a very serious training video.
And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

Wray released a statement on Friday.

They really want Americans to hate them.

Techno Fog reported:

