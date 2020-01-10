David S Kris

Last month presiding FISA judge Rosemary Collyer announced she would be stepping down early due to ‘health issues.’

Chief Justice Roberts tapped Judge James Boasberg, an Obama appointee to replace Collyer.

On Friday, Judge Boasberg announced in an order that he has appointed Obama-era national security leader at the DOJ David S. Kris as amicus counsel to review the reforms the FBI will be making to its FISA application process.

This order was in response to the FBI abusing the FISA process after it obtained a total of four FISA warrants on Carter Page.

The government had until Friday January 10 (today) to “inform the Court…of what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application.”

Boasberg wrote:

It is critically important that FBI applications accurately and fully reflect information known to the Bureau that is material to those applications. In view of that significance, the Court, pursuant to 50 U.S.C. § 1803(i)(2)(B), finds it appropriate to appoint DavidS. Kris, Esq., to serve as amicus curiae to assist the Court in assessing the government’s response to the December 17, 2019, Order, and therefore IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT: (1) Mr. Kris is appointed to serve as amicus curiae in the above-captioned matter to assist

the Court in assessing the government’s response to the December 17, 2019, Order; (2) The amicus curiae is invited to submit written views regarding the government’s

submission by January 31 , 2020; and (3) The attorney for the government in this matter shall ensure that the Attorney General

receives a copy of this Order pursuant to the notification requirement at Section 1803(i)(7).

And just like that, Obama holdovers are once again in charge of the FISA court.

FBI Director Wray also detailed the bureau’s plan to add oversight after abusing Carter Page by rolling out a new training video.

And no one will be disciplined for the criminal acts.

Feel safer yet, America?

