By giving birth to two sets of twins in one year, a Florida mom from West Palm Beach feels like she won the jackpot.

Alexzandria Wolliston had a bigger chance of winning the lottery than being able to deliver two sets of twins in one year, doctors told her. But she won the twin lottery by giving birth to twins twice, four boys all in one year, she said to WPTV.com.

She expressed her happiness over her twins talking to WPTV.com and said she felt that her four boys; Mark, Malakhi, Kaylen, and Kaleb were her jackpot.

First, she gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March 2019. Two months later, in May, she unexpectedly learned another set of twins was on the way. She welcomed Kaylen and Kaleb on Dec. 27, 2019.

“Oh, yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery,” Wolliston told WPTV.

Wolliston also has a three-year-old daughter. Her daughter helped her in getting ready for the birth of her sets of twins, she told the local TV, according to The Associated Press.

She described her daughter’s pregnancy as worse comparing to the twins.

“She was actually worse than them. So she was like having two babies in one,” Wolliston said.

Wolliston found out that both of her grandmothers lost twin boys during childbirth.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins—and their twins passed away,” she said. “I feel like they just sent them down for me,” she said, according to AP.

Kaylen and Kaleb were scheduled to be delivered by C-section, and Wolliston said she was raring to bring the boys into the world. “I’m ready. My body is like done. My body is like, ‘Take them out now!’ ” she said according to the New York Post. Wolliston delivered the second set of twins weeks earlier, so they were cared for in the intensive care unit.

She received Kaleb from the hospital on Monday and also hopes to bring Kaylen home soon.

Wolliston also created a GoFundMe account, saying that people have been requesting to donate to her babies. She thanked those who donated and said on Friday on Facebook she has received Over $800 in donations so far and people—especially women—from all over the world praised and congratulated her for her blessing. Her extraordinary experience also got attention from media reporters throughout the country as well as abroad.

For the time being, Wolliston does not want any more babies—she is happy with her five kids.