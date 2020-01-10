Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a $75 candle that she says smells like her vagina on her ‘Goop’ online store.

The candle sold out within hours!

Freaks.

The Business Insider reported:

According to the Goop website, the candle started as a joke between Paltrow and professional perfumer Douglas Little and has notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar. The website says the candle is perfect for putting “fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth” into the atmosphere. Known for its vagina-themed antics, like vaginal jade eggs doctors strongly recommend against, the company has received criticism in the past for making false health claims about its products and spreading general medical misinformation. In fact, Twitter users were outraged earlier this week when Netflix announced the company and Paltrow will be producing an upcoming “holistic wellness” series called “The Goop Lab,” which will premiere January 24.

