Here we go again!

US intelligence and law enforcement is now investigating if Russia is targeting Democrat front runner Joe Biden in 2020 election meddling.

Bloomberg reported that according to two officials, the probe is meant to assess whether the Kremlin is working to undermine Biden’s campaign by promoting his corrupt involvement with Ukraine.

Biden’s son Hunter was paid millions of dollars sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having ZERO experience in the field.

Rudy Giuliani just returned from Hungary and Ukraine and revealed a massive money laundering operation involving the Bidens and said Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter and Burisma was poisoned and almost died.

“All of a sudden Shokin gets this communique from Latvia that shows a $16 million laundering transaction — classic laundering transaction,” Giuliani said. “It goes from Ukraine, to Latvia, it’s disguised as a loan to another company to ‘Wirelogic’ I believe — it then goes to Cyprus, gets disguised as another loan — this is called “Digitech” then it’s dispersed as payment as board fees,” he added.

Giuliani added, “Now you don’t make two loans to make board fees unless you’re laundering the money. $3 million gets to Hunter Biden in that way.”

“That is a straight out violation of a money laundering statute,” he said.

Joe Biden bragged about withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees from Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor investigating his son Hunter.

So the media exposing Biden’s quid pro quo, pay-to-play scheme and money laundering operation is now a disinformation campaign by the Kremlin?

Bloomberg reported:

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is trying to undermine Joe Biden in its ongoing disinformation efforts with the former vice president still the front-runner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump, according to two officials familiar with the matter. A Kremlin strategy to undermine Biden would echo its work in 2016, when American intelligence agencies found that Russia carried out a sophisticated operation to damage Democrat Hillary Clinton and ultimately help Trump, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the sensitive matter. A signature trait of Russian President Vladimir Putin “is his ability to convince people of outright falsehoods,” said William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, while declining to comment on whether U.S. intelligence is investigating a possible Russian campaign to undermine Biden. “In America, they’re using social media and many other tools to inflame social divisions, promote conspiracy theories and sow distrust in our democracy and elections,” Evanina said in a statement. “As we look ahead to 2020, one thing I can guarantee is they’ll keep up their influence campaigns and utilize new vectors of disinformation.”

A couple weeks ago, without providing any evidence whatsoever, Biden claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ‘spent a lot of money on bots’ to spread lies about him online — and the liberal dolts in the crowd believed him.

“I’ve learned a lot of things in the last few weeks…one was that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president – he spent an awful lot of money on so-called bots on the internet trying to tell lies about me,” Biden said.

It looks like the Deep State intel community and Biden are already gearing up for the old ‘Russian interference’ excuse because they know Biden is going to lose in 2020.

