Iran admitted Saturday that its military shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran on Wednesday, after denying for days that one of its missiles hit the aircraft.

What are the details?

According to the Associated Press, Iranian State Television broadcasted Saturday that the Iranian military “unintentionally” shot down the plane and blamed “human error” for the incident that killed all 176 people aboard.

Iran initially denied having any part in the plane crash, and accused western governments of waging “psychological warfare” after the U.S. and Canada claimed Tehran likely shot down the jetliner by accident.

This is a developing story.