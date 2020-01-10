(GATEWAY PUNDIT) An Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday morning just minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran!

This came on the same night that Iran fired over a dozen missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Al Hadath Dubai News reported a missile took down the Ukrainian flight after the crash on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials on Thursday said they want to investigate the crash site for missile parts after images appeared on the internet.

And photos of the Ukrainian flight show shrapnel damage on the wings and fuselage.

