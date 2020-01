PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach police are investigating after they say a man believed to be an Iranian national was found with several knives on the Flagler Memorial Bridge on Friday.

Police said the man had no known address and was detained by officers.

In addition to the knives, police said the man had an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency on him.

The police department said this is an open and active investigation.

This is a developing story.