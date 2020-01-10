An Iranian national was arrested by police in Palm Beach a few miles from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort Friday morning, and authorities say the man was armed with several knives, a pickaxe, and a machete.

What are the details?

Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh was detained after Palm Beach Police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m and found the man on the Flagler Memorial Bridge roughly four miles north of the president’s frequent weekend getaway.

According to The Palm Beach Post, authorities did not disclose the details of the call they received, but told WFOR-TV Zoleh was “suspicious” without elaborating.

Zoleh was also carrying $22,000 in U.S. currency, and investigators discovered he had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport. The Daily Mail reported that bomb squads were called in to search the vehicle.

While the Palm Beach Police Department is currently leading the investigation, federal authorities are involved and the FBI confirmed it has been notified.

Zoleh was charged with carrying concealed weapons, and the Washington Examiner reported that he has been given a notice to appear in court.

Anything else?

Zoleh’s arrest comes a week after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iranian general and known terrorist Qassem Soleimani. At Soleimani’s funeral, one eulogist suggested Iranians band together and offer an $80 million reward for assassinating President Trump.